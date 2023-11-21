ADVERTISEMENT

Centre grants ₹9.5 crore for eight-lane synthetic athletic track on JNTU-Kakinada campus in Andhra Pradesh

November 21, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KAKINADA

The project will be speeded up to provide major sports infrastructure in Kakinada, says MP

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs on Tuesday granted an administrative sanction of ₹9.5 crore grant for laying an eight-lane synthetic athletic track under the Khelo India Scheme at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU-Kakinada). 

In an official release, Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha has said. “Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur has given the administrative sanction for ₹9.5 crore for the athletic track. The project will be speeded up to provide the major sports infrastructure in Kakinada.” 

In an official communication, the Union Ministry has directed the State government to accept the grant within 15 days, apart from preparing the ground to commence the construction activity. The Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh and JNTU-K have also been communicated about the development.

