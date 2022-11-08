Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor Kattimani invites President Droupadi Murmu for the first convocation

She responded positively and suggested me to focus on the improvement of education standards of the tribal youth, he says

The Hindu Bureau VIZIANAGARAM
November 08, 2022 18:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani presenting a bouquet to President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani urged President Droupadi Murmu to attend the first convocation which would be held very soon. Prof. Kattimani met her in New Delhi and explained the achievements of the university. In a press release, he said that she had responded positively and suggested him to focus on the improvement of education standards of the tribal youth.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Previously, I had interacted with her when she was the Governor of Jarkhand to explain the initiatives taken up in Central Tribal University-Amarkantak for which I was the Vice- Chancellor. She recalled the interaction and assured to extend her support to the new university. As she has perfect understanding over the issues of tribals, her opinions and suggestions would be useful for the improvement of the new university,” said Prof. Kattimani.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app