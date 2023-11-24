Caste census to begin in Andhra Pradesh on December 9

November 24, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - GUNTUR

Caste census will commence in Andhra Pradesh on December 9, according to Minister for BC Welfare Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna.

Speaking at the YSRCP office at Tadepalli here on Friday, Mr. Gopala Krishna said the government aimed at undertaking a comprehensive caste census, which would change the social and economic status of the poor.

“No government has undertaking caste census after Independence. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is known for his social empowerment policies, and caste census is one such initiative,” the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government was also eliciting the opinion of the community leaders on the exercise and conducting regional meetings for the purpose.

Referring to the opposition parties’ apprehensions, the Minister said the TDP leaders were misleading the people that the exercise would not have any sanctity if volunteers were involved. He said the census would be undertaken in a scientific manner.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.