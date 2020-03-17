Career-oriented approach from college yields dividends, students told

VIJAYAWADA

17 March 2020 01:32 IST

Management courses, opportunities explained at The Hindu seminar

The students of the Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology were on Monday given insights into the best career opportunities available through management studies and the skills needed for it.

The Hindu Future India Club in association with KL Business School organised the seminar ‘Careers in Management Sector’ at the college in Ganguru on Monday.

Addressing the students, motivational speaker and associate professor of management A. Srikanth said students should follow the happenings around them and update their knowledge to grab opportunities. He asked students to always have a career-oriented approach right from pursuing college courses.

Advertising

Advertising

Preparation methods

During the seminar, Mr. Srikanth taught various techniques and preparation methods for attending interviews and group discussion which are crucial in the recruitment process by many of the multinational companies.

He also informed the students about various opportunities in the field of management with many specialisations to choose based on the interests of students.

He said students with an engineering background can always choose Data Analytics.

A business quiz in multiple-choice question format was held and five students were awarded prizes.

K. Srinivas, training and placement officer of the college, and others were present.