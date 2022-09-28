Canines show their skills at passing out parade

Canines display their skills during the Passing Out Parade of the 20th batch of canines at the APSP Battalion in Mangalagiri,near Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Trained for over eight months, 35 canines displayed their might and skills proving their ability to accompany policemen in key operations and investigations at the Passing Out Parade of the 20th batch of canines at the 6th APSP Battalion in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

The demonstration of skills such as jumping through rings of fire and rescuing elected representatives in terror attacks to detecting explosives was the main draw of the parade.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that dog squads played an important role in the police department. The trained dogs helped police in detecting crimes and also protecting VIPs, she said. She appreciated the training staff and other staff who turn a normal dog into a skilled one in eight months.

She said the government had sanctioned a veterinary doctor post in the police department to take care of the 177 police canines across the State.

Among the dogs that passed out include cocker spaniels, labradors and golden retrievers. Also, 52 dog trainers passed out after training at the Canine Training Institute in APSP.