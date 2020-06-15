Cancel ‘108’ ambulance contract with Aurobindo Pharma, Kanna tells govt.

V. Raghavendra

15 June 2020 23:55 IST

‘The company is charging exorbitantly for the service’

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, in a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has demanded immediate scrapping of the contact with Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF) as the 108 ambulance service provider, alleging that it was charging exorbitantly.

He said the APF was charging ₹1,78,072 for a new ambulance and ₹2,21,257 for an old one per month excluding GST.

Advertising

Advertising

Appointment of the APF as the service provider has been made after cancelling the existing agreement with Bharat Vikas Group, which entailed an expenditure of ₹1.31 lakh per vehicle per month.

He said the government owed an assurance that there was no nepotism in the contract in the context of V. Vijayasai Reddy’s relationship with Aurobindo Pharma Limited Chairman P.V. Ram Prasad Reddy, whose son is the YSRCP MP’s son-in-law.

‘Burden on exchequer’

The government should cancel the contract in view of the burden on the exchequer, he said.