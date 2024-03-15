Can Pawan Kalyan register a turnaround for himself and JSP in Kapu bastion?

March 15, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - PITHAPURAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan had on March 14 announced his decision to contest from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in the ensuing elections.

But, given the discontentment brewing in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) camp against the seat being allotted to the alliance partner and the joining of Kapu strongman Mudragada Padmanabham in the ruling YSR Congress Party (JSP), political analysts say that the going will be tough for the JSP chief.

The actor-turned-politician had been humbled in both Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly constituencies in 2019 when he first contested the elections.

In 2014, the JSP did not contest the elections, but threw its weight behind the TDP-BJP alliance. Mr. Pawan Kalyan played an instrumental role in forging the tripartite agreement now for the common cause of defeating the YSRCP.

Besides the Pithapuram Assembly constituency, Mr. Pawan Kalyan is also said to be contemplating contesting from one Lok Sabha seat in the elections.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s announcement came as a rude shock to TDP constituency in-charge S.V.S.N. Varma, whose followers burnt the party flags and openly announced their non-cooperation for the JSP supremo, irrespective of the alliance.

Mr. Varma, who had secured 36.67% votes in 2019, is reportedly preparing to contest as an independent from Pithapuram.

Meanwhile, political grapevine has it that the YSRCP is likely to field either Mr. Padmanabham or somebody from his family against Mr. Pawan Kalyan. The ruling party believes that Mr. Padmanabham can garner a good share of Kapu votes even if he is not in the fray.

YSRCP Member of Parliament from Kakinada Vanga Geetha, who is in-charge of the Pithapuram Assembly constituency, has already been told to be prepared to sacrifice her seat if any last minute changes are to be made.

Ruled by Velama zamindars until Independence, Pithapuram is now a Kapu bastion. During his Varahi Yatra in June 2023, Mr. Pawan Kalyan had said, “If people are divided on the lines of caste and religion, it will be a great loss to the State.”

But the caste factor seems to be a gamechanger in the constituency. A majority of the 2.29 lakh voters in the Assembly constituency are Kapus. Now, with the vote bank split among the JSP, the YSRCP and Mr. Varma’s group, it is to be seen how successful will Mr. Pawan Kalyan be in consolidating his base and triumph over his political rivals.

