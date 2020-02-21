Call to thwart ‘vicious’ campaign against BJP

Vijayawada

21 February 2020 00:33 IST

Expose rivals by placing facts before people: Purandeswari

BJP Mahila Morcha national in-charge Daggubati Purandeswari, who is also heading the State Committee on local bodies’ elections, said on Thursday that there was a conspiracy to malign the party, and a concerted effort was required to thwart it.

Addressing the State party office-bearers’ meeting here, Ms. Purandeswari said the BJP had done a lot for the development of Andhra Pradesh, but it was projected as a villain.

The party’s rank and file should tell facts to the people so that they would understand the game plan behind that vicious campaign, she exhorted.

Party’s national organising secretary V. Satish said the BJP and the Jana Sena Party should work together to achieve the desired results.

Higher allocations

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana said the Central government had made higher allocations in the Union Budget for A.P. than in the past, and that the projects that got substantial funding included the Polavaram multi-purpose dam, Narsapur-Kotipalli railway line, housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, national highways, rural water supply schemes and power supply infrastructure.

Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao clarified the doubts raised by the participants on the mechanism of allocations to the States and other issues related to the budget.

MLCs Somu Veerraju, P.V.N. Madhav and Vakati Narayana Reddy, former MP K. Haribabu, and former Ministers P. Manikyala Rao, C. Adinarayana Reddy and Ravela Kishore Babu were among those present.