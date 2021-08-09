Call to draw inspiration from Alluri

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paying tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju at his memorial at Krishnadevipeta in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 August 2021 01:04 IST

I am fortunate to visit the region where the leader, his followers fought against the British: Nirmala

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju and his followers Gantam Dora and Mallu Dora at their memorial at Krishnadevi Peta (KD Peta)` of Golugonda mandal in the district on Sunday.

She planted saplings at the Alluri Memorial Park and said that it was her good fortune to have visited the region where ‘Manyam Veerudu’ and revolutionary leader Alluri and his followers had fought against the British about a century ago.

Interacting with some children, who were present at the programme, Ms. Sitharaman asked: “Do you know why I have come here?” She told them: “The ‘Rampa rebellion’, under the leadership of Alluri Sitarama Raju, was carried out against the British rulers 100 years ago from this place. The prominent places, which were associated with India’s freedom struggle all over the country, are being identified by the Centre to organise ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Utsav’, as part of 75 years of Independence.”

She called upon the children to draw inspiration from the courage and fearlessness of our leaders, who fought against the British rule. Earlier, girls presented a ‘kolatam’ to welcome the Finance Minister.

State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, MPs B.V. Satyavathi and Goddeti Madhavi, MLC P.V.N. Madhav, MLA Petla Uma Sankar Ganesh, Joint Collector P. Arun Babu, ASP Manikanta and DCCB Chairperson Ch. Anita were among those who participated.

At Tallapalem in the district, Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman inspected a PDS centre and spoke to the Civil Supply officials.

She said that the 5 kg free rice/per head being given under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) should be distributed only at the ration shops and not through PDS vans at the homes of beneficiaries. The free rice should be given from April to November 2020 and from May 2021 to November 2021.

Later speaking to the beneficiaries in Telugu, she asked them whether they were getting the free rice. When they replied in the affirmative, she said: “I have no objection, if vehicle comes to your doorstep to deliver rice but you (beneficiaries) should ensure that it should, at least, have a photo of the Prime Minister.” She expressed happiness when a beneficiary replied: “unnadandi” (It is there).

Free rice scheme

Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath, who was beside her, said: “Madam, due to COVID-19, we are delivering rice at the doorstep of beneficiaries”. When she asked him about the free rice scheme, he said: “Pradhan Mantri Grameen (instead of Garib) Kalyan Yojana” and, perhaps, realising his mistake, quickly changed it to PMGKY. Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman wondered how the rural beneficiaries would understand it.

Mr. Amarnath said: “If you want me to tell about our Anna (CM Jagan), I can tell”. She said, “Pradhan Mantri ee desamlo andariki anna (Prime Minister is the anna (elder brother) for all citizens of the country)”. She said: “Ye anna photo pettina naku abhyantram ledhu. Pradhan Mantri photo undali” (I have no objection if you display any anna’s photo but the PM’s photo should be there on the vehicle.)”

MLC P.V.N. Madhav, BJP State president Somu Veerraju, MLA Karanam Dharmasri, Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy and RDO Seetharama Rao were among those who were present.

The Union Finance Minister did not participate in the party meeting held at Tallapalem as she had to catch the evening flight.