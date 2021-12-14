Buggana inaugurates oxygen plant in Dhone

ANANTAPUR

14 December 2021 00:18 IST

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy on Monday inaugurated a Pressure Swing Absorption oxygen generation unit at the Dhone Community Health Centre.

The Minister said that the aim of the State government was to bring quality healthcare within every citizen’s reach. “The oxygen plant has a capacity of producing 500 litres per minute. “The oxygen plant was sponsored by Dr. Reddy’s Foundation, which funded ₹60 lakh, while ₹18 lakh was granted from the COVID-19 Fund for the establishment of the generator,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said.

The State government was continuously upgrading the infrastructure at hospitals, he said. The Finance Minister also inaugurated a water plant constructed at a cost of ₹5 lakh. The Finance Minister also inspected the ongoing works on a new municipal office complex and vegetable market complex.