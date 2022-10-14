Britain evinces keen interest in innovations in farm sector in A.P.

Dy. High Commissioner holds talks with Agriculture Minister Govardhan Reddy; U.K. team to study practices in State

P. Samuel Jonathan GUNTUR
October 14, 2022 21:01 IST

Great Britain has evinced a keen interest in the innovative reforms in the agricultural and horticultural sector and intended to study them, Deputy High Commissioner of Great Britain Gareth Wynn Owen has said.

Speaking at the end of day-long deliberations with Minister for Agriculture and Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Mr. Owen said that the farmers in the State were getting benefited by the innovations brought in the farm sector and added that a delegation from the U.K. had come to A.P. to study all the modern practices.

A team led by the Minister and consisting of Special Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Poonam Malakondaiah, Commissioner Ch. Harikiran, and other officials explained the reforms brought in by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government through a power point presentation.

“The YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras are ensuring continuous hand-holding of farmers from the stage of providing seed to market interventions. The establishment of the Rythu Bharosa Kendras as one-stop solution providers is amazing,” said the Deputy High Commissioner.

Models of digital kiosks, e -crop booking, crop insurance and food processing were displayed.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy said that 10,778 RBKs had been set up across the State which had emerged as multi-purpose centres. Training programmes were being held for farmers regularly, he said.

Ms. Poonam Malakondaiah said that 83% were small and medium farmers in the State and many of them held lands below five acres. The State government was implementing several programmes to support them. 

Commissioner of Horticulture Sridhar, CEO of AP Food Processing Society L. Sridhar Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of NG Ranga Agricultural University Adala Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were present.

