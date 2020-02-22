Bring to book those involved in ESI scandal: CPI(M)

VIJAYAWADA

22 February 2020 23:47 IST

‘Hard-earned money collected under the scheme misused’

Leaders of the CPI (M) on Saturday staged a dharna in front of the Regional Office of the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Corporation demanding that the government should bring to book those who committed irregularities.

It is alleged that a few directors, doctors, pharmacists, administrative officers and clerical staff purchased medicines, lab and surgical equipment, and furniture illegally from a few companies in violation of norms.

“The Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Department, which conducted an inquiry into the alleged multi-crore scandal, has submitted a report to the government recommending criminal action against the officers, staff members and company managements for misusing public money,” said CPI (M) State Secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao.

Party’s West Krishna secretary D.Y. Krishna alleged that a few former Ministers and bureaucrats were involved in the scam.

The ESI officials had misused the hard-earned money collected from the employees of the unorganised sectors under the ESI scheme, they alleged and demanded stringent action against them.