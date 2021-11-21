Bridge over Papagni collapses, relief work begins in Kadapa

KADAPA

21 November 2021 16:17 IST

Earthmovers were deployed to clean up the roads in flood-hit villages and restore electricity.

The road bridge across Papagni connecting Kadapa and Tadipatri towns collapsed on Sunday under the impact of the floods.

The bridge developed signs of sinking on Saturday, following which the alert district administration diverted the heavy vehicular traffic via alternate routes through Yerraguntla and Proddatur.

However, smaller vehicles continued to flow towards the bridge and remained stranded for up to a kilometre on both sides of the bridge. The district was severely battered, especially the Kadapa, Rajampet and Kamalapuram constituencies.

Relief measures have been taken up in Nandalur, Penagalur, Rajampet and Vontimitta areas at a brisk pace.

The Panchayat Raj department rushed in to repair the non-functioning motors and deployed them to clear the submerged areas.

Revenue officials supplied water through tankers in Chakrayapet mandal. In the Tsundupalle mandal prone to viral fevers, the medical and health department conducted a camp in Rayavaram, Thimmasamudram, Mudampadu and Bagampalli villages.

Meanwhile, Mylavaram reservoir continued to receive heavy inflows from the upper reaches.

As a result, the irrigation authorities released water at the rate of 70,000 cusecs from the project to maintain balance.

In Kadapa, a three-storeyed building collapsed in Radhakrishna Nagar after it apparently lost its bed strength.

Fire personnel rushed to the spot and rescued a woman and her daughter from under the debris.

Alert cops and villagers rescued a man Pratap Reddy, who got washed away in the river in Lingala village of Pulivendula constituency.