Breakthrough in woman techie’s murder in Prakasam

May 21, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Prakasam police said they made a breakthrough in the case relating to the murder of 35-year-old software professional K. Radha at Jillellapadu near Veligandla, with the arrest of her husband Mohan Reddy.

During investigation, the police found that Mr. Mohan Reddy had taken an insurance policy of ₹1.50 crore in her name. The needle of suspicion had initially fell on the woman’s friend Kasi Reddy to whom she had loaned ₹80 lakh.

Superintendent of police Malika Garg had formed four teams to crack the case. After the funeral, a special team went to Hyderabad, where the couple lived, and brought Mr. Mohan Reddy to Prakasam district. He was then thoroughly interrogated.

The police found that the woman, mother of two, reportedly had strained relationship with her husband after her friend did not return the loan despite repeated pleas. The woman visited her native village for a temple festival on May 17. She tried to meet Kasi Reddy the same day after she received a phone call that informed her that she would be given part of the payment, according to the woman’s parents, who lodged a complaint after she did not return home.

Police, who initially registered a missing-person case, tracked her mobile phone and found her lying in a pool of blood near Jillellapadu road. The case was subsequently altered to murder. Probing the case from different angles under the overall supervision of additional superintendent of police S.V. Sreedhar Rao and after analysing the call records of the mobile phones involved, the Kangiri police obtained vital clues regarding the case, police said.