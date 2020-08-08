Boston Group to set up shop in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA

08 August 2020 23:20 IST

‘The city has tremendous growth potential’

The State government has entered into an understanding with the U.S.-based Boston Group for setting up its development centre in Visakhapatnam.

The pact was signed in the presence of Rathnakar Pandugayala, Special Representative of the A.P. Government for North America, and Subu Kota, Chairman of Boston Group and People Prime Worldwide, an official release said.

On the occasion, Mr. Subu said he was delighted to tie up with the Andhra Pradesh government for the development of the IT sector, and that Visakhapatnam had tremendous potential for growth.

He announced that his company’s operations in Visakhapatnam would be spread across Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, cyber security and human resources.

Ravi Aleti, CEO of People Prime Worldwide (a subsidiary of The Boston Group), said that Visakhapatnam had its own advantages such as connectivity, cosmopolitan population, good educational institutions and universities as well as medical and support services.