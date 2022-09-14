Blood donation camps across NTR District from September 17 to October 1

Camps to be organised at 22 areas, and 15 blood banks and several educational institutions ot take part

The Hindu Bureau Vijayawada:
September 14, 2022 01:33 IST

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Lakshmi Narayanan E.

NTR District Revenue Officer (DRO) K. Mohan Kumar has called upon the public to take part in the blood donation camp to be organised by the district administration from September 17 to October 1.

Mr. Mohan Kumar held a meeting with the officials of urban local bodies, revenue, health, NGOs and other departments in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

He said blood donation camps would be conducted across the district for 15 days starting from September 17 to collect at least 4,000 units of blood. He said camps would be organised at 22 areas and 15 blood banks and several educational institutions would take part.

He said that along with students in large numbers, staff of Revenue, Panchayat Raj, R&B, Police, DRDA and other departments should also donate blood.

Additional District Medical and Health Officer J. Usha Rani, District Programme Manager P. Kiran, and representatives of NGOs and educational institutions were present.

