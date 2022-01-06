BJP workers burn Punjab CM’s effigy

VIJAYAWADA

06 January 2022 22:41 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party cadres led by the party’s State unit president Somu Veerraju on Thursday burnt an effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at Suryaraopet here holding him responsible for the security lapse that resulted in the cancellation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Wednesday.

Mr. Veerraju said Mr. Modi's life was under threat and called upon the members of Mahila Morcha to perform ‘Maha mrutyunjaya homam’ across the State praying for the Prime Minister’s safety.

He exhorted the Yuva Morcha and OBC Morcha to expose the Congress party's conspiracy behind what was being perceived to be a failure of the police.

Advertising

Advertising

Congress protest

Workers of the Congress staged a demonstration at the party office Andhra Ratna Bhavan in protest against the BJP leaders burning the effigy of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, some of the protesters tried to burn an effigy of the Prime Minister, but they were prevented by the police. A jostle ensued between the protesters and the police personnel before they were arrested.

City Congress president Naraharasetty Narasimha Rao, chairman of the party’s RTI cell P. Y. Kiran Kumar, social media coordinator T. Balu and others participated.

Earlier in the day, State Congress president S. Sailajanath said the farmers had blocked the Prime Minister’s convoy to protest against “the Modi government that had caused the death of many farmers”.