BJP will organise ‘padayatras’ for early completion of irrigation projects in North Andhra, Rayalaseema, says Somu

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 August 2021 18:07 IST

‘Irrigation projects are more important than welfare schemes’

The three North Andhra districts have sufficient water resources to meet the irrigation needs of the region but the lack of political will and neglect by successive governments are responsible for their backwardness, said the speakers at a roundtable here on Sunday.

The roundtable on ‘Water resources – challenges’ organised by the BJP, discussed the pending projects in the region and the need to ensure their early completion for all-round development of the region. The BJP leaders expressed their willingness to cooperate, if the State government take steps for completion of the pending projects.

Party State president Somu Veerraju said that there were ample water resources in the region but the indifference of the successive State governments has resulted in a number of irrigation projects like Vamsadhara and Jhanjavathi remaining incomplete for nearly four decades.

The Centre has given ₹11,000 crore for the Polavaram project so far. The State BJP leaders would impress upon the Centre for the allocation of more funds in this regard. There were several minor projects that do not require huge funds for completion, he said. Mr. Veerraju called for alternative plans to take up irrigation projects. The TDP government in the past and now the YSRCP government were neglecting these projects, he alleged.

Mr. Veerraju said that irrigation projects were more important than welfare schemes as they could spur development of the region. The BJP would organise ‘padayatras’ in North Andhra and Rayalaseema to exert pressure on the State government for early completion of pending projects, he said.

Party State general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that there was a myth among the people in North Andhra that there were no water resources in the State and hence no projects. In an obvious reference to TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, the BJP leader said, “One Chief Minister, who had ruled the 14 years, said that agriculture was a waste. Water is required for irrigation and drinking. The Chief Minister should strive to complete pending projects by holding discussions with his Odisha counterpart. The BJP is ready to cooperate in this regard.”

Presiding over the meeting, MLC P.V.N. Madhav said the government should allocate ₹10,000 crore for completion of pending projects in North Andhra.

Party State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and retired officials of the Irrigation Department spoke.