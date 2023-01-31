BJP to launch second phase of ‘Praja Poru’ on March 10 in Andhra Pradesh

January 31, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), buoyed by the “success” of its first phase of Praja Poru in Andhra Pradesh, proposes to launch the second phase from March 10.

Under the programme, the party proposes to organise 8,000 grama shabas in as many villages and habitations till March 30.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, party national secretary and Andhra Pradesh in-charge Sunil Deodhar said that party cadres would undertake a 16,000-km padayatra during the period sensitising the people on the policies being implemented by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“Women and graduates are able to connect with our policies and campaign during the Praja Poru, which will result in the majority of them voting for the BJP candidate in the election to the West Rayalaseema Graduates Constituency in March,” he said.

Calling the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) “corrupt, family-run parties,” Mr. Sunil Deodhar lashed out at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for diverting funds meant for development to other schemes and not allocating land for the Union Government-sponsored projects.

‘SCS a closed chapter’

“The Special Category Status (SCS) is a closed chapter as former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu accepted a special package in lieu of it. Under the package, the Centre is giving more than what the State could have got under the SCS,” he said.

Mr. Deodhar alleged that the YSRCP leaders were indulging in land grabbing.

Endowments funds

“The State government is paying money to archakas, imams, and pastors from the Endowments Department funds that are collected from Hindu devotees. Masjids and churches do not contribute to this fund,” he alleged.

Mr. Deodhar congratulated millet producer from Nandyal Ramasubba Reddy for bringing recognition to the Rayalaseema region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Mr. Ramasubba Reddy during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday, he added.