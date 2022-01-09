BJP should introspect before raising hue and cry over ‘security lapse’: CPI

ONGOLE

09 January 2022 07:54 IST

K. Ramakrishna said BJP should also take note that hundreds of farmers had died because of the Centre’s delay in taking back the black farm laws.

Responding to the protests led by BJP State president Somu Veerraju in the State over the ‘security lapse’ in Punjab, Communist Party of India(CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Saturday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) to first introspect over the reasons for incurring the wrath of farmers instead of making a “hue and cry” over some farmers stopping Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy in Punjab.

The CPI leader said the BJP should also take note that hundreds of farmers had died because of the Centre’s delay in taking back the black farm laws.

The stir by Mr. Somu Veerraju was as ‘politically-motivated’, taken up to “be in the good books of the BJP party command”, he said.

Mr. Veerraju had failed to take up the State’s cause be it on Special Category Status, sanctioning of a central port and privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The BJP should take note it was was the central intelligence wing responsible for the Prime Minister’s security breach, which had to take the blame for what had happened in Punjab.

Objecting to the “paltry” pay hike announced by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, he said for the first time, the pay revision was less than even the interim relief. The CPI leader found no justification in the cash-strapped YSR Congress Party government increasing the age of State government employees by two years without their asking for it.

The CPI would bring together students and youth organisations on January 11 for a protracted struggle against “the anti-youth” decision of the State government at a time when they were expecting filling up of over 2.35 lakh vacancies in various government departments as promised during his long march.

The youth, who were expecting a new job calendar in the new year, were upset with the decision as there would no new recruitment till 2024, he added.