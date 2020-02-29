BJP, RSS planned violence in Delhi: CPI(M)

Kurnool

29 February 2020 09:41 IST

‘Effort to dilute resolve of anti-CAA protesters’

“The violence taking place in Delhi for the past four days is not happening at random. They are communal attacks, meticulously planned by the BJP, RSS and other communal forces,” said district CPI(M) secretary K. Prabhakar Reddy.

The Left parties along with the Kurnool Bar Association, AP SC-ST Lawyers’ Forum, Loukika Rajyanga Parirakshana Vedika, BSNL Employee’s Union and farmers’ associations launched a hunger strike in the city on Friday condemning the government for its failure to save the lives of people in Delhi. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy claimed that the BJP leaders were going against the Constitution. “The BJP leaders, who swore on the Constitution, are acting against it,” he added. Mr. Reddy alleged that the BJP government was actively taking part in the violence. “The immediate transfer of Delhi High Court judge Muralidhar, who ordered the police to take action against BJP leaders, proves that the government is complicit in the carnage,” he said.

AP SC-ST Lawyers Forum president Y. Jaya Raju said that the BJP government had modelled the recent violence after the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Advertising

Advertising

“The current massacre is taking place to damage the conviction of anti-CAA-NRC-NRP protesters across the country,” he added.