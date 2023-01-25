BJP ready to build barrage-cum-bridge at Siddeswaram in Andhra Pradesh: TG Venkatesh

January 25, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - KURNOOL

Former BJP Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh and Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chouhan have blamed the Andhra Pradesh government for not taking the initiative to construct a barrage-cum-bridge at Siddeswaram despite the Centre promising support for the project.

At a press conference in Kurnool on Tuesday, they said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was duty-bound to honour the Rayalaseema Declaration, and that the Central government was taking up many development programmes in the State. “The Centre is ready to provide unprecedented support to the Andhra Pradesh government for implementing the project, but the State government must come up with a proposal with the consent of Telangana and Karnataka,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

On its relations with the Jana Sena Party, Mr. Venkatesh said: “The party leadership has made it clear that we are with the Jana Sena Party.” Mr. Chouhan alleged that the YSRCP government was diverting Central funds meant for development and welfare schemes. He added that there is a financial crisis in the State. “People are migrating to other States owing to reduced job opportunities as the funds given for panchayat development also has been diverted,”the Minister alleged.

“The government is undermining the values of democracy. It could not pay salaries to government employees. YSRCP will not come to power in the next Assembly elections,” he said.

