BJP demands State-wide probe into unauthorised downloads of EPICs

January 21, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - NANDYAL

Centre undertook many development activities for Rayalaseema without expectation of votes, says D. Purandeswari

A D Rangarajan
BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari participating in the meeting of Shakti Kendras and booth-level committees in Nandyal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

Following the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) recent observation over the unauthorised download of Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) ahead of the by-election to the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that a State-wide investigation be taken up to unravel similar discrepancies.

Speaking at a meeting of Shakti Kendra members and booth-level workers in Nandyal district here on Sunday, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari recalled that the ECI had cracked the whip after a complaint was lodged by the BJP after the by-election. “If 30,000 voter identity cards could be compromised and fake cards created in Tirupati alone, we demand a probe to check for such discrepancies across the State,” she said.

‘Regime of words’

Terming the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government as a ‘regime of words’ and not of action, Ms. Purandeswari accused the ruling party of wreaking maximum havoc on Rayalaseema region than any other party.

The Union Government had taken up developmental activities for combined Kurnool district without any expectation of votes in return, she said. The 2,000 Ujwala gas connections, sanction of ₹850 crore for an airport in Panyam, routing the Vande Bharat Express to Bengaluru via Kurnool and Dhone, electrification of the Guntur-Guntakal railway line, a hanging bridge up to Nagarkurnool and fast-tracking of the national highway projects are some of the examples of the Centre’s developmental activities for the region, she said.

She challenged the YSRCP to list the developmental activities it had undertaken, if any, for the district.

Ms. Purandeswari will be at the Srisailam temple during the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, she said.

