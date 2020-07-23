Andhra Pradesh

BJP: allot houses to beneficiaries

Special Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM 23 July 2020 08:09 IST
Updated: 23 July 2020 07:47 IST

‘Centre allocated 20 lakh houses to the State under the PMAY’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the State government for its failure to allot the houses, which were constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), to the beneficiaries.

At a protest, organised at the party city office here on Wednesday, former MP K. Haribabu said that the Union government had sanctioned 20 lakh houses to the State. Party district leaders were present.

