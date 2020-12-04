BIRRD rolls out first ‘bionic hand’

TIRUPATI

04 December 2020 00:33 IST

It costs less than 10% of such products available abroad

The Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation of the Disabled (BIRRD), the TTD-run super-specialty orthopaedic hospital, has rolled out what is claimed to be the first indigenous ‘bionic hand’ here on Thursday.

TTD trust board Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy virtually launched the product ‘KalArm’ through a video conference on BIRRD campus in the presence of TTD Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar and BIRRD Director Madan Mohan Reddy.

With 18 types of grip, the artificial hand can lift up to 8 kg and will be custom-made for patients. The product was developed by the Hyderabad-based Makers Hive Innovations and released on December 3, marking International Day of Disabled Persons. The product is inspired by former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and hence the name ‘KalArm’.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Subba Reddy said the product was made available at ₹2.75 lakh, while its equivalent could cost ₹35-40 lakh abroad. This would help disabled persons a lot and boost their confidence. It would be made available free of cost to the extent possible under the ‘Pranadanam’ scheme.

The TTD would also consider tying up with the company to establish an amputation fitment and training centre at BIRRD.