Bilateral cochlear implants for hearing-impaired baby

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 December 2021 00:49 IST

The surgery was done free of cost

A cochlear implant surgery was successfully done for both ears on a two-and-a-half year old boy, for the first time in north Andhra under the YSR Aarogyasri scheme, at Susruta ENT Laser and Cochlear Implant Centre.

G. Akira Nandan, son of G. Naresh Kumar of Srikakulam district, was brought to Dr. S.K.E. Appa Rao, ENT specialist of Susruta Hospital at the Health City here as his parents identified that was suffering from hearing problems and was unable to speak.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. Appa Rao conducted hearing tests and detected that the baby had hearing problems, and conducted cochlear implant operations in both ears. The surgery, costing ₹12 lakh, was done free of cost under the Aarogyasri scheme.

Dr. Appa Rao said that the cochlear implant operations were first introduced by late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy for children below five years of age. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended the Aarogyasri facility for cochlear implants in both ears for the first time recently.

The surgery was conducted by Dr. Appa Rao and his team comprising Dr. Susruta and Dr. Srinivas (both ENT surgeons), Dr. Kurmanadh (anaesthetist) and audiologist U. Lakshmipathi.

Details about the implant can be had from Dr. Sarojini by calling 9849115856.