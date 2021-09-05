Bhumi Puja performed for Government Polytechnic College in East Godavari

Ramachandrapuram (East Godavari)

05 September 2021 16:44 IST

Ch. Venugopala Krishna announced that ₹8 crore will be spent on the college building

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venugopala Krishna on Sunday laid the foundation stone for Government Polytechnic College at Narasaraopeta village in Ramachandrapuram assembly constituency in East Godavari district.

Addressing the public, Mr. Venugopala Krishna said, "The government is committed to building the Government Polytechnic College with ₹8 crore fund in order to provide to students better access to technical education".

The nearest Government Polytechnic College is in Kakinada, over 30 kilometers away from Ramachandrapuram.

"The construction of the college building will continue despite a few hurdles. The college will attract students from across Konaseema region and Ramachandrapuram Assembly segment in East Godavari district", said Mr. Venugopala Krishna.

The Minister assured the development of a beautiful campus and enquired about the building design with the officials concerned.