Bhumi Puja performed for battery plant at Punganur

MP P.V. Midhun Reddy and Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy releasing a brochure after the ‘Bhumi Puja’ of Zixin battery unit in Punganur of Chittoor district on Thursday.

TIRUPATI

02 July 2021 01:26 IST

Zixin Energy Private Limited to set up unit with outlay of ₹57 cr.

Rajampet Member of Parliament P.V. Midhun Reddy has said that industrial development is the way forward to ensure development in the drought-prone and backward regions.

The MP, accompanied by Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, performed the ‘Bhumi Puja’ for a battery manufacturing plant being set up by the Zixin Energy Private Limited at Punganur on Thursday.

He explained how the backward western constituency, whihc was devoid of water sources, remained neglected in the past and how it started witnessing development through industrialisation. Mr. Midhun Reddy, who played a key role in bringing the unit, appreciated the company which had promised to provide 700 jobs to the local people.

The company, which has an LPG cylinder manufacturing and hot repair facility at G.Kondur in Krishna district, is expanding its footprint with this plant with an annual production capacity of 7.2 lakh units proposed at Punganur. The finished goods are meant to be supplied to PSU oil companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, apart from private players such as Total Gas, Super GasMVR Gas and Malabar Gas.

APIIC provides land

“The unit is being set up at an outlay of ₹57 crore,” said Zixin Managing Director Rahul Karanam, adding that The the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has provided 22.74 acres of land for the project.

The group’s Futurelite Batteries has commenced its Lithium ion R&D (pilot line) facility and the products are meant to be supplied to the Union Ministry of Defence as well as used in commercial applications such as three-wheeler and energy storage applications.

Member of Parliament (Chittoor) N. Reddeppa, Madanapalle MLA Nawaz Basha, Chittoor Collector M. Hari Narayanan, Sub-Collector (Madanapalle) M. Jahnavi and others took part in the programme.