Bhogapuram international airport will be ready by 2025, says Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath

December 16, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Minister for Industries and Information Technology Gudivada Amarnath on Saturday said that the international airport being constructed at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district would be ready by year 2025 as the works were going on at a brisk pace. Along with YSRCP Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy and public representatives of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, he visited the project site and interacted with the GMR Group senior executives.

Later addressing the media, he said that the international airport being constructed in around 2,300 acres at an estimated cost of ₹4,750 crore would spur economic activity in the North Andhra region.

He said that the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already directed GMR Group to complete the construction activity within two-and-a-half years during the foundation-laying ceremony that was held on May 3, 2023. Mr. Subba Reddy said that the opposition parties were trying to project YSRCP government in poor light by saying that it was confined only to foundation ceremonies. “The works are going on rapidly at the international airport site. It is a befitting reply to the Opposition parties which alleged that YSRCP government was ignoring developmental activities.”

Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts would witness significant progress within no time, said Mr. Subba Reddy.

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao said that the TDP was trying to get credit for the Bhogapuram airport although the then TDP government could not get required permissions from the Union government.

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyalanaidu and other leaders were present. The visit of the public representatives at airport construction site assumed significance as Yuva Galam of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh would conclude near Bhogapuram on December 20.

