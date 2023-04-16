Bhavanapadu seaport will spur economic activity in Srikakulam district: A.P. Govt.

April 16, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Srikakulam district administration is making elaborate arrangements near Bhavanapadu where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation stone for the sea port project on April 19.

Mr. Jagan will address a public meeting at Naupada and interact with villagers who extended their support for land acquisition for the project. The seaport project was proposed almost a decade ago but it could not be implemented due to an inordinate delay in land acquisition and a few other issues. The Bhavanapadu Port Development Corporation was established to oversee the project which needed around ₹4,361 crore. The government is hopeful that the sea port would spur economic activity and create livelihood for thousands of people.

Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao, Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath and other public representatives have been monitoring arrangements being made for the Chief Minister’s visit for last three days. Mr. Prasada Rao said that the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Gotta barrage life irrigation works also.

Mr. Jagan is also expected to lay the foundation stone for a fishing harbour at Budagatlapalem in Etcherla constituency of Srikakulam district. “The developmental activities will ensure livelihood opportunities for thousands of people. The sea port and other works will change the economic landscape of the district in near future,” said Mr. Prasada Rao. Meanwhile, CPI-(M) Srikakulam district secretary D. Govinda Rao alleged that the government was constructing Bhavanapadu sea port only to benefit the Adani Group. He said the officials were acquiring over 6000 acres of land discreetly for the expansion of the project in near future.

