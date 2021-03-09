‘Better society possible only with educated women’

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal speaking at an event held to celebrate Women’s Day, in Vizianagaram on Monday.

VIZIANAGARAM

09 March 2021 00:01 IST

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal on Monday said that a better society would be possible only by ensuring education for all women.

“Educated women would be able to guide their children properly and make them better citizens,” Mr. Jawaharlal said at an event held to mark Women’s Day at the Ananda Gajapathi Auditorium.

Speaking as chief guest, he said that he was able to become an IAS officer thanks to the support of his mother. He lauded the cooperation of district women officials including Chief Planning Officer J. Vijayalakshmi, District Women and Child Welfare Officer M. Rajeswari and District Disaster Management Project Manager B. Padmavati in achieving the government’s objectives and effective implementation of the schemes.

Meanwhile, the Collector lauded the women’s self-help group of Denkada for bagging a national award. Vizianagaram District Rural Development Agency Project Director K. Subba Rao congratulated the group which received the award from the Union government on the occasion of Women’s Day.