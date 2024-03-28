ADVERTISEMENT

Beneficiaries get emotional, heap praise on CM

March 28, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Yerraguntla (Nandyala dist.):

They expressed gratitude to Jagan for introducing schemes that helped them in various ways

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy receiving a pencil art portrait from a beneficiary during his Memantha Siddham campaign in Nandyal district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Beneficiaries of various welfare schemes heaped praise and got emotional while expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Thursday during an interactive session.

The beneficiaries, including women and the physically-challenged, got emotional while expressing their gratitude to him. 

Swathi, a private school teacher and an MPTC member, said that she had entered politics drawing courage from the Chief Minister’s inspirational speeches.

She said that most women in Andhra Pradesh had become very courageous and 50% reservation had given them social and political empowerment.

Private employee Hussain Basha, another beneficiary, told the Chief Minister that his bed-ridden son is now able to stand up after two of the three surgeries were performed and doctors are ready to perform the third surgery thanks to the upping of treatment limit up to ₹25 lakh under YSR Aarogyasri. 

Aparna, a specially-abled person, told the Chief Minister that her husband Savitri Prasad is also handicapped and they got a house under the housing scheme and thanked him. 

She said her husband is an artist and has worked hard on drawing a portrait of the Chief Minister. They presented the portrait to him.

Santi Prasad thanked the Chief Minister saying they were qualified in TET exam. They said they are receiving ₹3,000 monthly pension each and have so far received ₹3.5 lakh in the last five years. 

Earlier, on the way to Yerraguntla, the Chief Minister blessed a newly-wedded couple Venkataswamy and Kaveri.

