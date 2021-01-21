Beautician arrested in SI’s suspicious death case

GUDIVADA

21 January 2021 00:34 IST

She was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days

The Gudivada police arrested a beautician, identified as Bandaru Surekha, in connection with the suspicious death of sub-inspector P. Vijay Kumar in Krishna district. Surekha, mother of a child, was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Vijay Kumar.

Trouble reportedly started when the SI married another woman three months ago.

An argument reportedly ensued between the beautician and the SI on Monday night over the marriage of the deceased police officer, and Vijay Kumar was found dead in his flat later.

Police arrested the beautician on Wednesday and produced her before the court, which remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days, said Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police N. Satyanandam.

Meanwhile, Krishna Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu condemned the statement made by former TDP Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao that the SI had died due to the pressure over the gambling raids conducted in the district recently. “The SI had some personal issues and died under mysterious circumstances. The death of Vijay Kumar is no way related to the raids as alleged by the former Minister,” the SP said.

The police officers from the district also condemned the statement of Mr. Umamaheswara Rao. Investigation is on.