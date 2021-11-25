BC unions thank Chief Minister

GUNTUR

25 November 2021 22:44 IST

A delegation of BC unions met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Assembly here on Thursday and thanked him for passing a resolution to urge the Central government to conduct BC Census while holding the General Census-2021.

Minister for BC Welfare Ch. Venugopala Krishna, MLCs Janga Krishnamurthy, R. Ramesh Yadav, MLA Jogi Ramesh, APCO Chairman Ch. Venkata Naga Mohan Rao, State BC Welfare Association president Keshava Sankara Rao, working president T. Anjaneyulu, treasurer Kanna Mastaru, State BC Employees’ Union president P. Hanumanta Rao, BC Youth State president K. Kranti Kumar, and the presidents of Anantapur and Guntur District BC Association Ramesh and Ranganath, respectively, were among those who met the Chief Minister.

Advertising

Advertising