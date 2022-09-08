BC leaders’ delegation meets Jagan

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation of leaders from the Backward Classes (BCs) headed by Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Thursday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told Mr. Krishnaiah to propagate the measures being taken by the government for the empowerment of BCs, and promised to sort out some issues raised by them.

AP BC Welfare Association president L. Vengal Rao Yadav and general secretary Seshapani accompanied Mr. Krishnaiah.