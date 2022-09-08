BC leaders’ delegation meets Jagan

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 08, 2022 21:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation of leaders from the Backward Classes (BCs) headed by Rajya Sabha member R. Krishnaiah called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his  camp office on Thursday. 

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told Mr. Krishnaiah to propagate the measures being taken by the government for the empowerment of BCs, and promised to sort out some issues raised by them. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

AP BC Welfare Association president L. Vengal Rao Yadav and general secretary Seshapani accompanied Mr. Krishnaiah.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app