Bank staff distribute food to the poor

SRIKAKULAM

14 June 2021 23:34 IST

Canara Bank Divisional Manager of Visakhapatnam region K.S.S.S. Bhagavan urged employees of all branches of the bank to actively take part in service activities to boost the morale of people who were suffering the financial impact of COVID-19.

Along with the bank’s Srikakulam Chief Manager Puli Rupas, Mr. Bhagavan distributed food packets to needy people, patients and attendants at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Srikakulam on Monday. The distribution of food packets was taken up in Bhrivanipeta, Seepannaidupeta and Venkatapuram villages in Srikakulam district.

Mr.Bhagavan said that the bank was regularly taking up welfare programmes whenever there was a crisis. Mr. Rupas thanked the staff for taking up service activities in their respective branches and urged them to continue doing so for the next couple of months.