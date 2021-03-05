Bandh evokes good response in Srikakulam district

SRIKAKULAM

05 March 2021

State govt. not trying to stop the privatisation of steel plant, alleges CITU

The State bandh call given by the Left parties opposing privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) evoked good response in Srikakulam district on Friday as the YSR Congress Party and the Telugu Desam Party extended support to it. All markets, banks, cinema theatres, schools, colleges and offices remained closed. the APSRTC has also stopped its services to all routes, including to places like Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Palakonda and Rajam.

Former TDP MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi, the party senior leaders Jami Bhimasankar, Madarapu Venkatesh and others organised a human chain at the 7- Road Junction.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) State vice-president D. Govinda Rao alleged that the State government was not wholeheartedly trying to stop the privatisation of the steel plant. “The Union government should provide captive iron ore mines to the steel plant as it will make the plant viable. Its losses should not be an excuse to sell property worth over ₹2 lakh crore at throwaway price. The plant was established after many people sacrificed their live,” he said.

CITU leaders P. Tejeswara Rao, T. Tirupati Rao and other leaders led agitations in Srikakulam, Ranasthalam, Pydibhimavaram industrial zone and other places.