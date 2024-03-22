Ayurvedic medicine seized during raid on pharmacy in Vijayawada

March 22, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Drug Control Administration (DCA) officials on March 22 (Friday) raided a pharmacy in New Ayodhya Nagar in the city and seized a stock of ‘Nari Care Syrup’, an Ayurvedic medicine which the manufacturer claimed to be a drug for treating irregular periods, infertility and other problems.

Acting on a tip-off, the team led by DCA NTR district Assistant Director K. Anil Kumar and drug inspectors B. Anvesh Reddy and J. Vinod raided the medicine shop on Sai Baba temple street.

“The manufacturer was making false claims that the syrup could cure irregular periods, deceiving the patients. It attracts Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954,” said Mr. Anil Kumar.

“People responsible for misleading advertisements of drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. They may attract six-month imprisonment and fine, or both,” said Mr. Vinod.

Mr. Anvesh Reddy said that a case had been registered and notices had been served on the medical shop owners. “A detailed investigation is on. We are trying to trace the manufacturers of the syrup,” Mr. Anil Kumar said.

