Ayurveda practitioners hail govt. nod for Anandaiah’s herbal preparation

Ayurvedic practitioners hailed the State government’s decision to allow the supply of the herbal preparation made by Boningi Anandaiah that is reportedly helping COVID-19 patients recover quickly.

The State government, after careful consideration, allowed the supply of the herbal preparation but instructed that it should not be used as eye drops as treatment for COVID.

Several Ayurveda practitioners hoped that traditional medicines would gain popularity with the decision of the State government.

“Unfortunately, Ayurveda has never got its due importance though it has a long history. Many families including Anandaiah’s family prepares the medicine in a traditional way. The government has taken a correct decision for which many patients were eagerly waiting,” said P. Kalyani, an Ayurveda practitioner.

Pulipati Siva Kalyan, another practitioner, felt that Mr. Anandaiah’s medicine was similar to Siddha medicine which is popular in Tamil Nadu. “Ayurveda cures even dreaded diseases in a systematic way. Even the Union government has recommended a few herbal medicines for COVID-19,” he said.

Kerala Ayurvedic Clinic-Vizianagaram founder Pavan Yamali told The Hindu that people have come to understand the significance of herbal medicines thanks to Mr. Anandaiah. Puvvada Anjaneyulu and Puvvada Bhaskara Rao Memorial Charitable Trust chairman Puvvada Srihari who offered free Ayurveda services to COVID-19 patients thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving the green light to Mr. Anandaiah’s herbal preparation as it was available free of cost and with no side affects.