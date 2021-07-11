Ayodhya Rami Reddy should quit RS seat: Varla

VIJAYAWADA

11 July 2021 01:45 IST

TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah on Saturday said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should make his party MP Ayodhya Rami Reddy resign from the Rajya Sabha following Income Tax raids on his residence for alleged tax evasion.

At a press conference, Mr. Ramaiah demanded that the Chief Minister also suspend the MP from the primary membership of his party and prove his commitment to ethical values.

The TDP leader said the Rajya Sabha was a place for people with wisdom and experience but Mr. Jagan had sent a person with such a dubious track record to the House of Elders.

He alleged that corruption was at its peak in the State with ‘corrupt and dishonest people like Mr. Rami Reddy’ rallying behind their leader and party chief.

Mr. Ramaiah also criticised the YSRCP honorary president Y.S. Vijayamma for trying to portray her son as a paragon of virtues, and said that the Chief Minister was doing a great disservice and injustice to the people of the State who had reposed their faith in him.