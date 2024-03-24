ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness rally marks World TB Prevention Day in Chittoor

March 24, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Facilities for diagnostic tests for TB and medicines are available in government hospitals free of cost, says District Immunisation Officer

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Medical and paramedical staff participating in the awareness rally in Chittoor on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) O. Prabhavati Devi and District Immunisation Officer P. Ravi Raju flagged off an awareness rally here, marking the World Tuberculosis (TB) Prevention Day on March 24 (Sunday). The rally passed through the major junctions in the city as the participants shouted slogan ‘Yes, we can end TB’.

TB is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It spreads when an infected person sneezes and another person inhales the droplets. It can affect any part of the body except hair and nails. The symptoms of TB include cough for more than two weeks, chest pain, evening fever, weight loss, and loss of appetite, explained Dr. Prabhavathi Devi.

Dr. Ravi Raju said that TB could be diagnosed by microscopic examination, CBNAAT and X-ray. “The diagnostic tests can be done in all government hospitals free of cost. Patients also get medicine free of cost. People with low immunity, chronic diseases, malnourishment, senior citizens and smokers are vulnerable to TB. The TB patients should cover their mouth with a handkerchief when they cough,” he said.

He said every child should be administered with BCG vaccine to prevent TB. Medicines should be taken regularly as per the doctor’s instructions. TB can be cured with medicine. The TB patients receive ₹500 in their bank accounts for the days when they are taking medicine, he added.

Medical and paramedical staff from the government hospital and primary health centres, students of Apollo Medical College and others took part in the rally.

