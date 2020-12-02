AU to hold web series on climatology and oceanography from today

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 December 2020 01:24 IST

‘Every week there will be at least three lecture sessions’

The Department of Meteorology and Oceanography, Andhra University, will be hosting a web series focussing on the frontiers of meteorology and oceanography, beginning from Wednesday. The web series will be held from December 2 to January 31.

Giving details about the web series, Chairman Board of Studies, Department of Meteorology and Oceanography S.S.V.S. Ramakrishna said that every week there will be at least three lecture sessions.

The lectures will deal with areas concerning the frontiers of meteorology and oceanography and covering topics such as tropical cyclones, monsoon sequence, ocean modelling and climate dynamics.

According HoD of the department C.V. Naidu, eminent speakers from across the globe such as Brian Hoskins from University of Reading and Peter Webster from Georgia Institute of Technology will deliver lecture.

Web series will be inaugurated by M.N. Rajeevan, secretary Ministry of Earth Sciences and Vice-Chancellor of AU P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy.

According to Prof. Ramakrishna, the programme has been planned based on instructions from AU to hold such series with the participation of renowned scientists from across the globe, for the benefit of students and researchers, keeping the COVID pandemic in view.

The inaugural programme is scheduled for 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday.