Attacks on doctors: IMA chief seeks stringent laws

TIRUPATI

21 December 2021 01:04 IST

Indian Medical Association (IMA) national president J.A. Jayalal has advocated the need for enhanced security cover to be given to medical professionals and stringent laws to prevent the spate of attacks on the fraternity.

“Even as doctors across the country are trying hard to tame the pandemic by risking their own lives, it is unfortunate for them to be treated in this manner,” he said while addressing reporters on the sidelines of a two-day annual national conference of IMA’s Academy of Medical Specialties (IMA AMS NATCON 2021) on Monday.

The protective legislative cover to safeguard frontline workers from the onslaught of family members of patients should look beyond the pandemic period, he observed. Dr. Jayalal also sought help for the families of doctors who succumbed to COVID-19 while treating patients.

Advertising

Advertising

The IMA president appealed to the State government to lay enhanced focus on the health sector. He wanted the health budget to be increased from the present 1.2% to 5%. Similarly, he also recommended the introduction of family medicine at all levels. Dr. Jayalal also suggested that online courses be embraced at a higher level to ensure that the doctors practising in rural areas get updated. Technical sessions and convocation were conducted later.

IMA national president-elect Sahajanand Prasad Singh, organising committee members D. Shreehari Rao, Cipai Subramanyam and P. Krishna Prasanthi were among the participants.