Attack on Perni Nani: policeto grill former Minister

MACHILIPATNAM

04 December 2020 19:24 IST

Tension mounts at the residence of Kollu Ravindra

Tension prevailed at the house of former BC Welfare and Fisheries Minister Kollu Ravindra in the town on Friday when Telugu Desam party activists thronged his residence following information that police met Mr. Ravindra to question him on the attack on Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani).

It may be recalled that a mason, Badugu Nageswara Rao, attacked the Minister with a trowel at his residence on November 29. However, Mr. Nani escaped unhurt and the police arrested the accused in the case immediately.

The Chilakalapudi police, who are investigating the case, filed a petition in court seeking custody of the accused, which granted permission to question Nageswara Rao on December 3 and 4.

Based on information provided by the accused, the police questioned a few TDP activists and the family members of the accused. Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) M. Ramesh Reddy served notice on Mr. Ravindra in the case.

With news being spread that the former Minister was being taken into custody in the case, the TDP activists rushed to Mr. Ravindra’s house.

Speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said notice was served on the former Minister under Section 91 CrPc, and asked him to share information on the incident. The former Minister assured the police of cooperating in the case, but sought some time, the SP said.

“We watched the CCTV footage and call data of Nageswara Rao and the investigation officers are questioning the Opposition party leaders and the suspects. We served notice on Mr. Ravindra as part of the investigation,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.