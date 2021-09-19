Attack on Naidu’s house a planned one, alleges TDP

Vijayawada

19 September 2021 00:39 IST

In a memorandum, it urges Governor to direct a probe into the incident at Undavalli

The TDP leaders on Saturday appealed to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to order an inquiry into the alleged conspiracy to attack the house of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, at Undavalli on Friday.

In a representation submitted to the Governor at Raj Bhavan here, a TDP delegation, comprising MLA Gadde Rammohan, MLC P. Ashok Babu and others, alleged that the attempted attack of the YSRCP leaders and activists on the residence of Mr. Naidu, who is having ‘Z plus’ category security, was a planned one.

Though Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh announced in advance that he would express protest and attack the house of Mr. Naidu, no steps had been taken to prevent it, the TDP leaders alleged. Moreover, about 100 persons, along with the MLA, were allowed into the secured zone, they alleged.

After the YSRCP came to power, attacks on Dalits and BCs, atrocities against women and minorities, illegal detentions and house arrests of the TDP leaders were on the rise, and the law and order deteriorated, the TDP leaders told the Governor.

More than six persons suffered injuries in the stone pelting at Undavalli on Friday, the TDP representatives alleged, and appealed for an inquiry.

Cases booked

Meanwhile, the Tadepalli police registered cases under different sections against YSRCP and TDP leaders over the clash that had taken place near Mr. Naidu’s residence, and started investigation.

Leaders of the ruling YSRCP criticised the TDP for the Undavalli incident on Krishna river bank, which led to the clash.

The TDP workers had provoked and attacked the YSRCP cadres, creating tension and a few party workers suffered injuries, they alleged.