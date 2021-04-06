Arrangements reviewed for pilgrims coming on foot to Srisailam temple

KURNOOL

06 April 2021 01:16 IST

Ugadi Utsavams is set to begin from April 10

As hundreds of devotees have started arriving at Srisailam for taking part in the Ugadi Utsavams from April 10 to 14 at the Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam, temple authorities on Monday inspected various stretches on the route taken by pilgrims coming on foot.

Temple Executive Officer Karanam S. Rama Rao, along with Medical Officer Somasekhar and engineering staff visited Venkatapuram, Damarlakunta, Mathambavi, Bheemunikolanu, and Kailasha Dwaram, the usual route taken by devotees. A non-governmental organisation has already begun free distribution of food to the devotees taking this path to reach the Naguleti Temple.

The EO said that the temple management would extend help by distributing free meals, water sachets, and by setting up medical camps.

A couple of days ago, a devotee from Karnataka died on the way to the temple due to breathing problem. The Srisailam police had immediately rushed to the spot and carried him on a stretcher to Srisailam, but he died at Kailasha Dwaram.

In view this incident, the temple proposes to improve the medical facilities and ensure that COVID-appropriate behaviour is adhered to by the devotees.