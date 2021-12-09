Arrangements for relinquishing Bhavani deeksha under way

Vijayawada

09 December 2021 01:03 IST

Officials expecting five to six lakh Bhavani devotees during the six-day event

The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam is making foolproof arrangements for ensuing Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment, which begins on December 25. The temple authorities are spending about ₹1.2 crore for the arrangements, which are being made on the lines of Dasara festivities.

The temple trust board met here on Wednesday to discuss various issues, including arrangements for the Bhavani deeksha viramana.

Trust board chairman Pyla Somi Naidu and temple Executive Officer D. Bramaramba said the authorities were expecting a turnout of five to six lakh Bhavani devotees during the six-day relinquishment.

The temple would be thrown open at 8.30 a.m. for the Bhavanis who relinquish deeksha on December 25. From December 26 onwards, the darshan timings would be from 3 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. All te five queue lines would be made free darshan lines during the relinquishment days.

If any VVIP was visiting the temple during those days, the VVIP darshan would be ₹300 per head. The devasthanam is expecting spillover of Bhavani rush on December 30 as well. The actual relinquishment concludes on December 29. The temple was making arrangements for free prasadam, pulihora and daddojanam, to the devotees visiting the temple, they said.

The conferment of Bhavani deeksha was given to the devotees at the devasthanam, atop Indrakeeladri here, in November. The Bhavani mala dharana (conferment) ended on November 19 for mandala deeksha. Similarly, for artha mandala deeksha, the mala dharana was from December 5 to 9. After observing 41 days of deeksha, devotees visit the temple for relinquishment. Giri pradakshina and Chandi Homam would be performed from December 25 to 29.

Maha poornahuti would be performed on December 29 at 10.30 a.m. Agni Prathisthapana, Satha Chandi Homam and other rituals will be conducted as part of relinquishment.