Army jawan killed in road mishap near Chittoor

CHITTOOR

11 July 2021 11:46 IST

One killed, five injured in another accident

An army jawan, Manoj (28), was killed on the spot, when his scooter was knocked down by a speeding car at Rangampeta village, 25 km from here, Saturday midnight.

According to the Puthalapattu police, the jawan, who was married three months ago, worked in the Jammu and Kashmir sector, and had been on leave till July 24.

On the fateful night he was returning home from Chittoor when the mishap occurred. The police rushed to the spot and registered a case. The body was shifted to the district hospital at Chittoor for autopsy.

Advertising

Advertising

One killed, five injured near Palamaner

In another incident, five members of a family from Kandukuru in Prakasam district were injured, one of them critically, while the driver was killed on the spot, when their car hit the median on the flyover at outskirts of Palamaner and overturned on the opposite lane.

The impact left the driver dead on the spot. The injured members included a couple, their son, daughter and son-in-law. The daughter who received a head injury was rushed to SVRR Hospital at Tirupati. Palamaner police registered a complaint and further investigation is on.

The police said the couple was on their way to Bengaluru to see a marriage alliance for their son.