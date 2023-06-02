APSSDC to impart skill training to youth from minority sections

June 02, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Urdu Academy and as part of the partnership, the Corporation will impart training to youth belonging to the Minority sections in Skill Hubs proposed to be set up on the Academy campuses.

The Urdu Academy, which has ample space and 36 unutilised training centres with basic infrastructure available, across the State and 60 trainers enrolled with them, requested the Corporation authorities to put them to use by converting them into Skill Hubs to benefit youth from minority sections. The Academy has also appealed to the Corporation to provide electronic equipment like laptops to the trainees.The 36 training centres of the Academy would now be redesignated as Skill Hubs of the APSSDC.

Engineering and IT skills training programmes

Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Training, S. Suresh Kumar, meanwhile, released a comprehensive brochure with information of diverse Engineering and IT skills programmes offered by the Corporation in collaboration with various industry partners for the academic year 2023-24.

In collaboration with Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), the Skill Development Corporation offers an extensive range of training programmes for various Engineering disciplines and IT domains, to equip students with industry-relevant skills and to enhance their employability.

The subjects proposed to be included in the in-house training programme for 2023-24 include Productivity Enhancement Tools & MIT App Inventor, Python Programming, Web Development using Django, AWS-Cloud Computing, Data Analysis using Python, Android Application Development, Game Design using BuildBox, Game Design using Unity 3D, Introduction to Autodesk Maya 3D, Internet of Things (IoT), Embedded System, PCB Design, Sci Lab, Arduino with Scratch, Industrial Automation with PLC, Architectural Modelling using Revit, Building Drafting using AutoCAD, Structural Analysis using ETABS and STAAD PRO.

The programmes designed under industry partnership are ORACLE Academy which offers Java, Database, Cloud and Primavera courses; UiPath which offers introduction to RPA and Design and Development course; Edunet Techsaksham (Funded by Microsoft and SAP), which offers Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Web Design and Digital Marketing courses; IBM Skills Build offering employability skill courses and AWS Academy offers Cloud Computing courses in Cloud Developing, Cloud Foundation, Cloud Operations, Cloud Architecture and Machine Learning Foundation.

Samsung Prism programme offers Worklet-AI/ML, Worklet-Speech Processing, Worklet-Computer Vision, Worklet-Image Processing and Worklet-IoT programmes for both faculty and students; C-DAC offers Blockchain Technology and Application Development (BLEND), Hardware Design and Development for Embedded Systems and Internet of Things (Hands-on) and Multilingual Cross-Platform Mobile App Development using React Native Framework and Firebase (MENTOR) programmes.

On completion of the programmes, APSCHE will accord 2 academic credits to the students.

