A.P.’s sole grasslands finds itself in a crossfire

A view of the Gudisa grasslands.

KAKINADA

21 December 2020 00:34 IST

While officials want to open the Gudisa hill range for tourism, tribals residing there will have none of it

The lush Gudisa hill range in East Godavari Agency is in the middle of a face-off between tourism officials and tribals, with both sides divided over the future of the only grasslands destination in the State.

While tourism officials vouch for the untapped potential of the region, the Valmiki and Konda Reddy tribals inhabiting the hill range are staunchly opposed to any form of economic activity that might pose a danger to the pristine ecology of the reserve forest.

Friction between the two sides began in early December after a fire erupted on a portion of the grasslands, damaging the horticulture fields. The fire was caused reportedly by tourists, who also allegedly polluted four streams in the area by dumping liquor bottles and plastic waste during a midnight sojourn on the hills.

Advertising

Advertising

Sensing a threat to their tranquil way of life, the tribals, led by former Pullangi Sarpanch Andala Mangi Reddy, demanded authorities concerned to drop the plans of allowing tourism activity in the region.

“We are in great worry as any untoward incident might happen in our sleepy habitations, with hundreds of tourists camping and roaming around the Gudisa hills during the night. We are not prepared to allow the grasslands to be opened for tourists due to the threat it poses to our way of life,” Mr. Mangi Reddy told The Hindu.

Despite the objections raised by the tribals, the Forest Department and ITDA authorities are yet to respond to their grievances. As of Friday, the night camps are still being allowed on Gudisa hill, according to locals.

An official investigating the issue told The Hindu: “The grasslands were burnt by tourists a few days ago. There are agents who are providing the night stay facility to tourists by making all arrangements despite a ban. The Gudisa grasslands is now a safe haven for every possible illegal activity, posing a threat to the ecology and the tribals’ way of life.”

Grama Sabha

Meanwhile, people from Pullangi panchayat, comprising 11 habitations of Valmiki and Konda Reddy tribes, have decided to hold a Grama Sabha on December 23 and pass a resolution against allowing the Gudisa hills to be opened for tourism.

On Thursday, Divisional Panchayat Officer (Rampachodavaram) N. Haranadha Rao submitted a fact-finding report to ITDA Project Officer Praveen Adithya, recommending a strong regulation on tourism activities on Gudisa hill.

Viability

“Convincing tribals to set up a check-post at Chilaka Veedhi appears to be a viable solution to the issues arising out of the unregulated tourism activities. The idea is to check the vehicles, seize liquor and ban entry for those in a drunken state at the check-post that will be manned by the tribals. The ITDA authorities are yet to take a decision on the initiative,” Mr. Haranadha Rao told The Hindu.

The Chilaka Veedhi point, two km from the Gudisa hill, is a strategic location from where two alternative routes to the Gudisa hill can be monitored. Meanwhile, some groups associated with various political parties are in touch with tribal elders to win their support to exploit the tourism potential of the grasslands.